RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has shot down a missile fired by Yemen's armed Houthi group towards southern Jizan region, the local media reported.



According to the Saudi state TV Ekhbariya, there were no reports of casualties or damage.



The Iranian-aligned Houthis have fired several missiles at Saudi Arabia, which has not caused much harm or serious damage. However, this has escalated tension between Riyadh and Tehran.



Earlier on Jan 5, Saudi Arabia intercepted a ballistic missile over the kingdom's southern province of Najran, bordering Yemen.



According to Al Masirah, a TV network run by the Houthi rebels stated that the group claimed responsibility for the attack.



"This hostile act by Iran-backed Houthis proves the Iranian regime remains implicated in supporting the armed Houthis," the local media quoted spokesperson of the Arab Coalition, Col. Turki Al-Malki, as saying.



The Saudi-led coalition has previously accused Iran of helping arm the Houthis, accusing Iran of "flagrant military aggression," according to the reports.



Earlier in November, Yemen's Houthi rebels launched a missile targetting King Khalid International Airport.



The Saudi air defence intercepted the missile and shot it down without causing any damage.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now