NEW DELHI: Former Pakistan Ambassador to the United States Husain Haqqani has categorically said that terrorism in any form is just that, and added that there can be no justification for an activity that ends in violence and harm to the human race.

“The term good terrorist and bad terrorist basically means to actually allow somebody who is continuously engaged in terrorism and it is not to secure the end of their activity but to justify their activity, say this is a good terrorist,” Haqqani said at the ongoing Raisina Dialogue.

“That is where the terminology comes in and for the purpose of securing surrenders and end of hostility,” he added.

Responding to a question on the Taliban, Ambassador Haqqani said there is nothing like a ‘good Taliban or a bad Taliban’.

“A member of a terrorist organisation or a leading figure is willing to cross the line and say I am on the other side. That person should definitely be engaged for the purpose of securing appease in the future,” Haqqani said.

He further stated, “Here, will be people with whom American people in Afghanistan will engage, with a purpose of trying to secure a comprehensive settlement at the end of a long and grueling work.”