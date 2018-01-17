According to YouTube, they have made the restrictions in order to keep a check if the creators are following the company's guidelines and to avoid incidents that would put YouTube in danger. (File | Associated Press)

The online video streaming giant owned by Google has picked up from the Logan Paul row to impose more restriction on channels monetising videos.

Logan Paul, a creator and influencer, had earlier posted a suicide video that had disturbing content. The video showed a dead body in Aokigahara forest of Japan, which created a huge uproar.

Thousands of users earn money every year through YouTube's 'Partner Program'. But this move of the company is going to curb many creators income as well as new entrepreneurs to start their

channels.

As per the announcement on April 2017, channels could monetise their videos if they have a minimum of 10,000 public views.

But now the rules has changed.

The video creators can now apply for monetization if and only if they have 4000 hours of overall view time on their channel within one year and the channel must have over 1000 subscribers.

The changes in the monetisation rule will come into effect on 20 February. The channels that do not pass the new hurdles will stop making money henceforth.

YouTuber Logan Paul. (Associated Press)

According to YouTube, they have made the restrictions in order to keep a check if the creators are following the company's guidelines and to avoid incidents that would put YouTube in danger.

According to an official blog post, YouTube announced that they have arrived to this conclusion after thorough analysis and conversations with creators. In a possible reference to the Logan Paul incident, the company said that this move will help them to improve their ability to identify creators who contribute positively.