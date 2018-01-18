KATHMANDU: For the first time, the movement of four wheelers has been banned in the core areas of the Nepal's capital city for 12 hours a day, in a bid to avoid congestion and protect historic, cultural and archaeological sites situated there.

But vehicles carrying patients, pregnant women and new mothers, elderly citizens, ambulance and fire engines have been exempted from the ban.

The Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC), in consultation with the Metropolitan Traffic Police Department (MTPD) and residents of Bhotahiti, Ason, Indrachowk, Bhedasing, Jyatha, Teuda, Thaiti and Kamalachhi areas, decided to restrict the entry of four-wheelers between 7 am and 7 pm.

KMC Administrative Officer, Dhani Ram Sharma said that his office has banned the entry of four-wheelers in selected inner routes of the city to protect heritage sites situated along these routes having historic, cultural and archaeological importance.

"The four-wheeler movement has been banned in the inner KMC streets, including in ward numbers 17, 18, 19, 22, 24, 25 and 27 for 12 hours a day starting Tuesday," he added.

The decision has been taken keeping in mind the necessity to protect heritage sites and prevent traffic congestion in these areas, he said, adding that those who violate the ban will be slapped a fine of Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 by the traffic police, along with other actions as deemed fit by the KMC.

The decision will also ease traffic congestion in the core area of the city, said Neel Kaji Shakya, Chairman of Kathmandu Metropolitan City Ward No 25.