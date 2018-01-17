WASHINGTON: United States former first lady Michelle Obama, who apparently was overwhelmed with the birthday greetings received, expressed gratitude to her husband and former US President Barack Obama and the public.

Michelle, who celebrated her 54th birthday on Wednesday, jotted in a caption on Instagram, "Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning."

The caption further raid, “You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old.”

Barack and Michelle married in 1992 and have two daughters.

The former first lady also used the occasion to express gratitude to people around the country who sent her cards and posted birthday greetings for her social media.

"And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you," she said.

"I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are."

Michelle Obama is a South Side of Chicago–born, Princeton and Harvard-educated lawyer, associate dean and public servant.

At the 2013 Academy Awards, she became the first First Lady to present an Oscar when she announced the winner for best picture.