RAMALLAH: A Palestinian was killed during clashes with Israeli forces in the north of the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry announced.

Israeli forces entered the Palestinian city of Jenin yesterday, eyewitnesses said, with violent clashes breaking out in which Israeli police said there were a "number of injuries".

The health ministry named the dead man as Ahmed Jarrar, 22.

At least two Palestinians were arrested, with clashes ongoing today, Palestinian eyewitnesses said.

Videos posted online by Palestinians showed multiple Israeli armoured vehicles entering the city.

Israeli media suggested the raid might have been linked to the killing of a rabbi in the West Bank a week earlier.

Raziel Shevah, a 35-year-old rabbi, was shot dead near the Jewish settlement he lived in near Nablus on January 9 by unknown assailants.