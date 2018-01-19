SANDHURST: France and the United Kingdom (UK) have inked a new deal to beef up border security through which the UK will pay more to France to stop migrants trying to reach British shores.

According to Channel NewsAsia Prime Minister Theresa May and her French counterpart Emmanuel Macron who met at Sandhurst, Britain’s army officer training academy, agreed that the UK will pay an extra £44.5 million (€50 million, US$62 million) for fencing, CCTV and detection technology in Calais and other Channel ports.

During a joint press conference with Macron, May stated that, "The further investment we have agreed today will make the UK's borders even more secure."

The money will be on top of more than £100 million already paid by Britain, following a request by Macron to contribute more cash.

May praised the "uniquely close relationship" between the two nations.

She said both leaders remained committed to the "Le Touquet" border agreement in Calais.

According to the reports, Macron said the Sandhurst Treaty which was signed on Thursday - the first joint treaty on the Calais border in 15 years - would "enable us to improve the relationship and the management of the joint border" and reduce the time taken to process migrants.

May further added that it was in both Britain's and France’s national interest to commit more resources to Calais to boost border security.