US VP Mike Pence arrives in Cairo for Mideast tour
CAIRO: US Vice President Mike Pence landed in the Egyptian capital Saturday, an airport official said, beginning a Middle East tour that was delayed amid anger over Washington's policy shift on Jerusalem.
Pence had been due to travel to the region in December but President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital saw many planned meetings cancelled.