WASHINGTON: The United Services Automobile Association (USAA), Texas-based financial services company, has announced to offer interest-free loans to military members in the view of the shutdown.

"We are prepared to offer a no-interest payroll advance loan to our military members in the event of a protracted shutdown that disrupts military pay on Feb. 1," reported CNN Money, citing USAA as saying.

However, the offer is not available to USAA members working in other government jobs, whose pay is delayed because of the shutdown.

The US Government shut down at midnight on Friday after Democrats and Republicans locked in a bitter dispute over immigration and border security and failed to agree on a last-minute deal to fund its operations.

The bill needed 60 votes in the 100-member Senate, but only 50 supported it.

Trump immediately moved to blame Democrats.

“Tonight, they put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country’s ability to serve all Americans,” the White House said in a statement.

According to the report, a Defense Department memo issued on Thursday said that active-duty military members would continue to work but not be paid until money was appropriated by Congress. Essential civilian employees will also work but not be paid, while non-essential civilian employees will be furloughed until the shutdown ends.

USAA was founded in 1922 by military officers who needed auto insurance.