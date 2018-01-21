Dramatic images on Afghanistan media showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the Intercontinental hotel in Kabul. (Photo | Twitter/Mahmoud Saika)

KABUL: Gunmen killed at least five people and wounded eight others in an attack on Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel, an official said Sunday, as the eleven hours-long siege continued.

"Five are dead," an official with the Afghan spy agency told AFP, adding 100 hostages have been released.

Afghan security forces were still trying to clear the landmark hilltop hotel with at least one attacker on the loose, a security source said.

According to Afghanistan media, two attackers have been killed and clearance operation is ongoing in Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel.

Five floors of Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel have been cleared. Interior Ministry says that 100 people, among which 16 are foreigners, have been rescued.

Dramatic images broadcast on Afghanistan's Tolo News showed thick black smoke and flames billowing from the top floor of the hotel.

A man dropped himself from the 6th floor of the intercontinental hotel. Two others managed to get to the fifth floor and continue to the next floors. Shocking video #AFG #KabulAttack pic.twitter.com/vxEl4SguNZ — Ahmad Mukhtar (@AhMukhtar) January 21, 2018

At least one person could be seen climbing over a top-floor balcony using bedsheets to escape, before loosing his grip and plunging to the ground.

Policemen block the main road near the Intercontinental Hotel after

a deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018.

(Photo | Associated Press)

Four gunmen burst into the hotel on Saturday night, opening fire on guests and staff and taking dozens of people hostage, including foreigners.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the latest assault in the war-torn Afghan capital that followed a series of security warnings in recent days to avoid hotels and other locations frequented by foreigners.