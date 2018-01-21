KATHMANDU: With the arrest of two foreign nationals, Nepal police today claimed to have busted an international drug smuggling racket, as it seized nearly 2 kg cocoaine pegged worth 40 million Nepalese rupees.

Bolivian national Freddy Mamani Andia and Thai national Khuanjai Khanarat, both in their late twenties, were arrested yesterday after 1.9 kg of cocaine was recovered from their possession, the police said.

The seized amount of the drugs has been pegged at 40 million Nepalese rupees, the Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal said.

The duo having links with an international drug racket were nabbed from a hotel in Thamel, tourist hub of Kathmandu during a security check, said Thule Rai, Deputy Inspector General of Police in-charge of the anti-drug cell of the police.

The police caught them red-handed delivering a suitcase containing the contraband, he said.

"The destination of the cocaine was Thailand. The Thai woman had been allegedly tasked by her boyfriend from Sierra Leone and currently living in Bangkok with the responsibility of receiving the suitcase from the Bolivian and taking it home," said the police officer.