LAHORE: At least 25 students of Pakistan's Punjab University were injured here today during a violent clash between two student groups over holding a festival on the campus.

The clash took place between the Islami Jamiat Tulba (IJT) and Pakhtun-Baloch student council, at the hostels and on campus of the varsity which has around 40,000 students.

As the injured were shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital for treatment the protesting students of IJT blocked roads outside the varsity and set ablaze two police vehicles.

University spokesman Khurram Shahzad said the clash between the two groups broke out over the issue of holding the annual Pioneer Festival by the IJT.

He said the varsity administration called police after the clash. He said those involved in the violence will be identified through CCTV cameras, adding that 25 students have been injured in the clash and their condition is out of danger.

Lahore police chief Amin Wains said the situation in the varsity is now under control.

"We have taken some students into custody on the spot.

More arrests will be made on the list of students provided by the varsity administration," he said.

IJT spokesman Taimur Khan said it had made arrangements regarding the pioneer festival at Chemistry department when the Pakhtun and Baloch students attacked those present there in the early hours today.

They also set the department's laboratory on fire, he said, alleging that the varsity administration is patronising the Pakhtun-Baloch council.

The council spokesman claimed the IJT activists beat Pakhtun students.

Vice Chancellor Zakariyah Zakir said the university is identifying the suspects through CCTV footage. He claimed outsiders played a major role in the clash.

"The chemistry lab was set on fire at 4:45 am when there was no activity at the university. This shows that the act is nothing more than a ploy to discredit the university," the VC said, adding criminal cases will be registered against those involved in the violence.

The administration is considering closing the varsity for a few days to maintain complete control over the situation.