BOGOTA: A landslide in southwestern Colombia has killed 13 people on a small public bus in a rain-soaked mountainous area, authorities said.

The landslide struck an area not far from the town of Tuquerres in Narino on Saturday.

Rescuers have so far found the bodies of 13 people, highway police officer Fernando Montana said.

Rescuers will search today to see if other vehicles in the area could have been affected, the local office of disaster risk management said in a statement.