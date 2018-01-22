US Senate postpones vote on ending shutdown to Monday noon
WASHINGTON: The US Senate adjourned late Sunday without reaching a deal on re-opening government, as the Republican leadership postponed a vote on ending the shutdown until noon on Monday.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had sought to move up a 1:00 am (0600 GMT) Monday vote to 10:00 pm Sunday night, but top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer objected.
He said that despite continuing negotiations, "we have yet to reach agreement on a path forward that will be acceptable for both sides."
The postponement to mid-day Monday means the United States will begin its upcoming work week with much of the federal government shuttered.