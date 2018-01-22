ZURICH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today arrived here on way to Davos to attend the World Economic Forum meeting where he would share his vision for India's future engagements with the international community.

He will shortly leave for Davos.

Modi, who will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit tomorrow, had said yesterday that he is also looking forward to separate bilateral meetings with Swiss President Alain Berset and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in Davos.

Modi will host a dinner for global CEOs today.

Tomorrow, he will interact with global business community members, besides delivering his keynote address.

The prime minister had said in his departure statement yesterday that India's engagement with the outside world in the recent years has become "truly and effectively multi- dimensional covering the political, economic, people to people, security and other spheres".

"At Davos, I look forward to sharing my vision for India's future engagement with the international community," he had said.