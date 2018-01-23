BEIJING: Chinese courier company SF Express has opened cargo flights to Tibet with the help of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The maiden flight took off from Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan province, and landed in Lhasa yesterday, state-run PLA Daily reported.

The flight will reserve space for the PLA providing it with new means to airlift military cargo in and out of Tibet, an official of the logistic support department of the Central Military Commission was quoted as saying.

The move marked the PLA's latest effort in pursuing the military-civilian integration strategy, state-run Xinhua news agency said.

In October 2017, the PLA air force signed an agreement with five civilian logistics companies, including SF Express, to work with them in transportation and distribution, storage management, supplies purchasing and other areas over five years.

SF Express has been working with the PLA logistic department since 2016, taking part in pilot work such as the delivery of military uniforms and bedding, as well as drone deliveries, the Xinhua report said.