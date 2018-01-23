The three cases against Nawaz Sharif pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills, several companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and London's Avenfield properties. (File | Associated Press)

ISLAMABAD: A senior Pakistan Minister has accused the judicial system of planning the ouster of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

According to The Express Tribune, during a parliament debate on the supremacy of parliament, Pakistan Minister for Climate Change Mushahidullah Khan on Monday said, “the judiciary, with the connivance of the establishment, disqualified Nawaz Sharif”.

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Sharif as Prime Minister after an inquiry into the 2016 Panama Papers which linked his family to offshore companies.

A five-member bench of the Supreme Court, on July 28, had directed National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to file references against Sharif and his three children.

Also during the debate in the Upper House of Pakistan parliament, the ruling party and the major opposition party were also united against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan and Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rashid for their anti-parliament speeches.

Representing government side in the debate, Mushahidullah criticised the two leaders saying that such derogatory words against the country’s most sacred institution were tantamount to committing treason.

He urged the members to suggest some action against the PTI and AML leaders.