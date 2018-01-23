PM Modi hosts a roundtable meeting with CEOs of top global companies on Monday evening. (Twitter Photo: @MEAIndia)

DAVOS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently addressing the plenary session of the 48th World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos in Switzerland.

The Chairman of WEF, Klaus Schwab is hosting the session and Prime Minister Modi will showcase ‘New India’ to the global chief executives.

Several roundtable conferences, organised by Invest India will also be held at the session to promote clean energy solutions, digital payments, development of railway industry in India.

Prime Minister Modi had reached Davos on Monday evening, accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.

Addressing a roundtable before a dinner meet, Modi narrated India's growth story. Under the tagline of "India means business", the roundtable was attended by 40 CEOs of global companies and 20 from India. PM Modi told top CEOs here that India means business and presents an exciting opportunity for the global businesses.

The Prime Minister also held bilateral talks with the President of Swiss Confederation Alain Berset.

The first Indian minister to attend the WEF in more than two decades, Prime Minister Modi is being accompanied by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, among others.

