Prime Minister Modi addressing the plenary session of the World Economic Forum in Davos today said that climate change, terrorism are biggest threats to the world.

Addressing the global forum, the Indian PM said that technology has assumed immense importance in this era and is deeply influencing the way we behave, politics and various aspects of our life.

Modi mentioned that India's GDP has increased more than 6-time from the last time an Indian PM had attended the World Economic Forum in 1997. India's GDP was around $400 billion at that time.

The prime minister also said that issues of peace, security and stability have emerged as serious global challenges and that climate change, terrorism are grave concerns before the world. The PM reminded the WEF that everyone is aware of India's position on the menace of terrorism. The PM also said the artificial distinction made between good and bad terroists is equally dangerous to terrorism.

Narendra Modi went on to say that Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (world is one family) is more relevant today to address fissures in the world.

The Chairman of WEF, Klaus Schwab is hosting the session and Prime Minister Modi will showcase ‘New India’ to the global chief executives.

Several roundtable conferences, organised by Invest India will also be held at the session to promote clean energy solutions, digital payments, development of railway industry in India.

Prime Minister Modi had reached Davos on Monday evening, accompanied by top government officials including Vijay Gokhale, Jai Shankar and Ramesh Abhishek.