DAVOS: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today discussed issues of mutual interest with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.

The two leaders are here to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting where Modi earlier in the day delivered the opening plenary address.

Tweeting about the meeting held on the sidelines of the WEF summit, a spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs said the two leaders discussed issues of mutual interest.

"A strategic partnership underpinned by shared values of democracy and pluralism!," the spokesperson tweeted.

Modi also met Queen Maxima of the Netherlands.

The two leaders discussed steps to further strengthen the bilateral relationship, the MEA spokesperson said.

Yesterday, Modi also held a bilateral with Swiss President Alain Berset and is likely to have further meetings here in Davos