ISLAMABAD: Twenty militants were arrested today by paramilitary Frontier Corps in an intelligence-based military operation in Pakistan's Balochistan province.

Army said that a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops and communication equipment were also recovered.

The arrest was made by paramilitary Frontier Corps (FC) in Intelligence-Based Operation (IBO) in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas.

"During operation 20 suspected terrorists were apprehended," according to a statement issued by the Pakistan Army spokesman.

The Army didn't specify the association of militants but an official on the condition of anonymity said that they were linked to Baloch nationalists groups which are active in the province.