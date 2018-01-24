LAHORE: Anticipating his arrest, the 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, has approached the Lahore High Court (HC) to prevent the same from happening.

Jamaat-ud Dawa (JuD) chief Saeed filed a petition in the Lahore HC on Tuesday in this regard, according to the dawn.com.

In his petition, Saeed claimed that the authorities were once again seeking his arrest in view of a visit of the United Nations delegation on Friday.

Stating that he had recently been released from a 90-day detention, as the authorities had failed to justify the same, the UN-designated terrorist claimed that the government was acting under pressure from the United States and Indian lobbies.

Citing Article 9 of the Pakistan’s constitution, Saeed pleaded the court to restrain the law enforcement agencies from taking any unlawful action against him and respect his fundamental rights.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief, who had recently been released from house arrest, is also looking to contest the 2018 general elections in Pakistan and has, thereby, formed a party by the name of Milli Muslim League (MML).

Pakistan has recently prohibited Saeed's JuD and Falah-i-Insaniat Foundation (FIF) from collecting donations.

India has, time and again, protested against Pakistan for harbouring Saeed, who is wanted for plotting the 2008 attack.