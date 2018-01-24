WASHINGTON: The US State Department on Tuesday said that multiple American citizens were killed and injured in the Taliban’s weekend attack at Kabul's Intercontinental Hotel.

“We can confirm that there were U.S. citizen fatalities and injuries. We offer our deepest condolences to the families and friends of those who were killed and wish for the speedy recovery of those wounded," Fox News, reported citing, the State Department as saying, in a statement.

However, no exact figures were immediately available for either fatalities or injuries.

In total, 22 people were killed in the attack including 14 foreigners, Afghan officials said. Eleven of the 14 foreigners had been identified as working for an Afghan private airline, KamAir.

Gunmen stormed the heavily-guarded hotel located on a hilltop in the Bagh-e Bala area late on Saturday setting off a gun battle with security forces that continued into Sunday morning.

The attack came just days after the US embassy in Kabul issued a warning about possible attacks on hotels in the city.