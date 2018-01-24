As many as 21 political parties are in the fray for the election to the National Assembly that will take place on February 7. (File | AP)

KATHMANDU: The registration of nomination papers of candidates contesting the National Assembly (Upper house) election in Nepal took place today.

The filing of nomination started at 10 am and closed at 4:00 pm.

The Election Commission had designated the High Courts at Biratnagar, Janakpur, Lalitpur, Pokhara, Dang, Surkhet and Doti as the offices of the returning officers for the registration of nomination papers by the candidates.

As per the Constitution, 56 members at the rate of eight members per province, including three women, one dalit and one member from the backward area or minority community, would be elected to the 59-member National Assembly while the president will nominate three members at the recommendation of the government.

There are in total 2,056 voters including the chiefs and deputy chiefs of the rural municipalities, the mayors and deputy mayors of municipalities, and the members of the State Assemblies in the National Assembly election.

The Election Commission will allocate the election symbols to the candidates who filed their nomination papers today on January 29 after scrutinising their candidacies.

As many as 21 political parties are in the fray for the election to the National Assembly that will take place on February 7.