OTTAWA: The conservative opposition leader of Canada's most populous province quit early Thursday over sexual misconduct allegations, three months before Ontario elections.

Progressive Conservative leader Patrick Brown held a press conference late Wednesday to deny the allegations raised by two women in the local media.

Then hours later, just before 1:30 am (0630 GMT), he issued a statement announcing his resignation as party leader, becoming the second provincial Tory leader to quit over misconduct in the past 24 hours.

"I take this issue very seriously," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in calling for society to "change our approach... to sexual harassment and sexual misconduct."

"It's extremely important that we make absolutely clear that sexual harassment, sexual assault, is unacceptable."

Federal Conservative leader Andrew Scheer was equally critical. "Sexual misconduct and sexual harassment have no place in Canadian society, especially within our political system," he said.

In a statement, Brown called the allegations "false" and "difficult to hear."

However defeating Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne in 2018 "is more important than one individual," he said.

"For this reason, after consulting with caucus, friends and family I have decided to step down as leader of the Ontario PC Party."

He said that he would remain a member of the provincial parliament "while I definitively clear my name from these false allegations."

- Help or hurt Tories? -

With an election scheduled in May, observers were shocked by the sudden departure. Pundits were split over whether Brown's exit would help or hurt the Tories in their bid to unseat the faltering Liberals after 14 years in power.

Brown built up the Tories since taking over the party leadership in 2015 to a wide lead in opinion polls, attracting new members and topping other parties in fundraising.

But his personal popularity has wavered.

In interviews with broadcaster CTV, Brown's accusers said the incidents occurred a decade ago when he was a member of parliament in Ottawa.

One was still in high school when she said Brown asked her to perform oral sex on him at his home after they'd met at a bar.

The other was a worker in his constituency office who alleged Brown started kissing her and got on top of her on his bed, after a political event. She asked him to stop, which he did and then drove her home.

On Wednesday, the leader of opposition Tories in Canada's Atlantic coast province of Nova Scotia also resigned over sexual misconduct allegations.

In a statement, the party said it had "requested and accepted the immediate resignation of Jamie Baillie," following a probe of workplace harassment.