BULGARIA: EU ministers stuck Thursday to opposing east-west camps as they launched talks to try and overhaul Europe's asylum rules by June when the three-year-old migration crisis could flare anew.

Bulgaria, which holds the six-month rotating EU presidency ending June 30, offered proposals, not yet disclosed, to bridge the gap over refugee quotas opposed by Hungary and other eastern countries.

But there was no immediate sign of progress.

"I heard very moderate voices today from my eastern European colleagues," German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters after more than 90 minutes of talks with his EU counterparts.

But he added that there was "no substantial change in their positions."

De Maiziere, whose country has admitted the largest number of asylum seekers in the bloc, said he cannot imagine reform without the principle requiring every member country to take in refugees.

Hungary, Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have either refused outright or resisted taking in refugees since the European Commission, the EU executive, first pushed through temporary quotas in 2015 as a way to ease the burden on frontline states Italy and Greece.

The summer of that year saw a surge in mass drownings in the Mediterranean as Europe's worst migration crisis since World War II peaked with hundreds of thousands of people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East and elsewhere.

Under an emergency plan, EU member countries agreed to relocate to other parts of the bloc 160,000 Syrians and other refugees from Italy and Greece within two years.

Only 33,000 people have been relocated as most people made their own way to Germany and other wealthy northern countries amid the chaotic EU response to the crisis.

Little, if any progress on quotas has been made since talks on asylum reform began in 2016.

EU leaders meeting in Brussels last month set a June deadline for an overhaul of the so-called Dublin rules to create a permanent mechanism for all member states to admit refugees in the event of a new emergency.

June is when migrant flows across the Mediterranean tend to increase with the warmer weather.

Under existing rules, countries where migrants first arrive are required to process asylum requests, putting a heavy burden on Greece and Italy, the current main entry points to Europe.

EU cooperation deals with Turkey and Libya, the main transit countries, have helped to slow, at least for now, the flow of migrants to Europe since its 2015 peak.

But European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos warned that the crisis could flare anew along the EU's long external borders.

- Stalemate 'not real' -

"Let's do something to get out of this stalemate, because it is not a real one," Avramopoulos told reporters on arrival, adding politicians were addressing a "domestic audience" rather than broader interests.

"I think that what will prevail is the European spirit and a spirit of solidarity," said Avramopoulos, a former Greek foreign minister.

Avramopoulos rejects as "unacceptable" proposals from eastern states to ensure solidarity by contributing funds to frontline members instead of admitting refugees.

Slovak Interior Minister Robert Kalinak stood by his neighbours Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic.

"The quota system didn't work. It was not a good idea. We need to invent something new," Kalinak told reporters.

Volker Turk, from the UN High Commmissioner for Refugees, told reporters here that "we must not give up on the solidarity mechanism" contained in the emergency relocation plan.

He also asked Europe to resettle more than the 50,000 people in camps outside the bloc it has already pledged.