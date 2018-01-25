ISLAMABAD: Pakistan today said a recently issued fatwa, signed by over 1,800 Islamic scholars against the use of violence for religious purposes, forbids its citizens from violating geographical boundaries in the name of helping other armed groups and struggles outside the country.

Pakistan had issued the religious decree, titled 'Paigham-e-Pakistan' (the message of Pakistan) at a grand ceremony on January 16. It was prepared under the supervision of Islamabad-based International Islamic University.

Terming it a 'landmark event', Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammed Faisal said, 1,829 highly qualified and revered Pakistani religious scholars from all schools of thoughts issued a fatwa against suicide bombing and terrorism.

"The fatwa clearly declares that terrorism and suicide attacks are 'Haraam' - absolutely prohibited as per the teachings of Islam. It declares armed struggle against the state, its government or armed forces 'illegal'," he said.

He said that the decree also forbids Pakistani citizens from violating geographical boundaries in the name of helping other armed groups and struggles outside Pakistan.

"It goes onto prohibit the use of Pakistani territory for the propagation of any kind of terrorism, intellectual and practical training of terrorists and recruitment and undertaking of terrorist activities in other countries," he added.

Faisal said Afghanistan may seek a similar fatwa from its Ulema.

He also said that the application of fatwas was universal and not restricted to geographical limits.