DAVOS: Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi today said there is a need for setting up a global agency for investigation and prosecution of human trafficking and sex offences to tackle this modern day slavery.

Speaking here at the World Economic Forum (WEF), he also suggested setting up a traffickers' registry to name and shame the perpetrators of such organised crimes.

"I demand a global agency be urgently set up by the United Nations to investigate and prosecute traffickers and sex offenders.

"The work needs to start with listing global sex offenders and companies using slaves and child labour with ensuring a traffickers registry to name and shame perpetrators of this organised crime," he said.

Satyarthi also urged corporates to lead the charge to end modern slavery.

"How can we continue to allow the face of humankind to be marred by stains of slavery? Are we here just to build political empires and wealthy businesses?" he asked.

Referring to the WEF theme of 'creating a shared future in a fractured world,' he said, "If we walk without a moral compass and compassion we will only further fracture our broken world".

The idea of a shared future must begin today with sharing our present, he said.