WASHINGTON: United States Senator Bernie Sanders is reportedly preparing himself to challenge incumbent US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections, according to senior Democratic officials.

Sanders challenged former US Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination in 2016, before Hillary edged him out.

Despite age not on his side, he is currently 76 and will turn 79 in 2020, senior Democratic officials told Politico on Thursday that the senator was "seriously considering" to run for the post.

Sanders gathered his top advisers in Washington D.C. to begin work on a future presidential bid.

“The senator is extremely focused on making sure the Democrats win in 2018 and that is the primary goal right now to retake the House and retake the Senate, so we can stop this horrendous Trump agenda,” said Jeff Weaver, Sanders’ campaign manager and top political adviser.

On a related note, in a survey published by CNN on Tuesday, Trump trails former US Vice-President Joe Biden between 40 to 60 percent and Sanders was ahead between 42 to 55 percent.