TORONTO: Police say they believe Canadian billionaire businessman Barry Sherman and his wife were both murdered.

Det. Sgt. Susan Gomes said Friday investigators came to the conclusion after six weeks of investigation.

The founder of generic drug maker Apotex and his wife were found dead in their mansion on Dec. 15. Police said then the deaths were suspicious, but said there were no signs of forced entry and they were not looking for suspects.

The day after the bodies were found, prominent media outlets quoted unidentified police officials as saying it appeared to be a murder-suicide. But that theory was never publicly confirmed by authorities.