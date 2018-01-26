OTTAWA: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's declaration of a global campaign for gender equality and women empowerment has kicked off an instant action, with his Ontario province premier calling for a string of new laws and rules aimed at preventing sexual assault and violence.

In an apparent reference to the flood of reports in media on sexual assault and violence against women (not in Canada), Premier Kathleen Wynne made an emotional plea, saying "we knew in our hearts that there was going to be more to do".

"We have worked very hard to put training in place, and make sure that there are procedures and that everybody knows what those procedures are.

"But I think what we need to understand today is that even as we've made big changes in this province and put in place new laws and rules, it's still not enough," Wynne said in a statement, issued in Ontario's capital Toronto.

The young women who have shared their experiences are very brave. It was very courageous for them to step forward, she said, referring to victims.

"There's still more that we have to do. When we brought out the policy on sexual assault and violence, it was called 'It's Never Okay.' And on the last page of that action plan it said 'To be continued,' because we knew in our hearts that there was going to be more to do," Wynne said.

She said that there are many people who are outraged and saddened that in 2018, "we are still struggling to come to terms with the prevalence of sexual harassment and assault in our society".

"There are people in their living rooms, at their workplaces, reading the newspaper or listening to the radio.

There are young people seeing the news on their iPhones and their devices.

"We have to sort this out together. We have to take responsibility. We have to be vigilant," she said.

Wynne said that she stands with all of the people, all over the province, who are trying to create those safe places.