WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said Thursday he wants to see "a strong dollar," after comments by his treasury secretary appearing to signal the opposite sent the US currency plunging to three-year lows.

In comments to CNBC, Trump said the remarks a day earlier by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin which seemed to favor a weak dollar to help US exporters "were taken out of context."

"Ultimately, I want to see a strong dollar," Trump said, speaking on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.