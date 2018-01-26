The forum's philosophy has always been to answer global challenges in the context of its own meetings. (Photo | AP)

DAVOS: The World Economic Forum (WEF) today said it has received certification for sustainable planning and operation of its annual meeting here.

The forum has been given the ISO 20121:2012 certification by external certification body DNV GL.

WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Klaus Schwab said the forum's philosophy has always been to answer global challenges in the context of its own meetings.

"I am proud that we have achieved certification to ISO 20121 because of the rigorous and comprehensive process involved," he added.

ISO 20121 provides a framework for identifying and managing the key social, economic and environmental impacts of events.

Carbon compensation for all air travel by staff, media and participants, efforts to promote sustainable transport in Davos and energy-efficiency efforts, such as use of LED lights and sourcing of renewable electricity, are among the sustainable steps undertaken by the WEF for the annual meet.

"For us, it is essential that we have effective processes in place to reduce our event footprint and that there are real practical efforts to improve the sustainability performance during the annual meeting," WEF Managing Board Member Alois Zwinggi said.