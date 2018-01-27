Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen before their meeting in New Delhi on Saturday | PTI Photo

NEW DELHI: Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Hun Sen on Saturday met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House here in the national capital.

The two leaders will be holding delegation-level talks.

The Cambodian Prime Minister is also scheduled to meet with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj called on Hun Sen.

The two leaders dwelled upon issues of mutual interest related to development partnership, trade and investment, Human Resource Development (HRD) and people-to-people contacts.

Hun Sen was also given a ceremonial reception at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.