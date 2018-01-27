Suicide attack kills two in southern Afghanistan
KABUL: An Afghan official says a suicide attack has killed two people in the country's southern Kandahar province.
Mohammad Nahim lalai, an MP from Kandahar province, said that a suicide bomber blew himself in front a police vehicle, killing two civilians and wounding three policemen.
The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack. The group's statement could not be independently verified.