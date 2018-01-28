Kabul ambulance bomb toll hits 103, hundreds wounded: Officials
KABUL: The death toll from a devastating suicide bomb blast in Kabul has risen to 103 with hundreds more wounded, officials said today, making it the worst attack in the Afghan capital in months.
"Unfortunately a number of wounded people have died in hospital. The number of martyrs is now 103," interior minister Wais Barmak told reporters, adding that another 235 were wounded.