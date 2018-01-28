WASHINGTON: US casino mogul Steve Wynn has resigned from his position as finance chairman for the Republican National Committee (RNC) amid sexual misconduct allegations.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she accepted Wynn's resignation on Saturday, CNN reported on Sunday.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee Finance Chair," she said in a statement.

Wynn is facing allegations of sexual misconduct by dozens of former and current women employees at his resorts. The allegations were published in The Wall Street Journal on Friday.

"Effective today I am resigning as Finance Chairman of the RNC," Wynn said in a statement on Saturday.

"The unbelievable success we have achieved must continue. The work we are doing to make America a better place is too important to be impaired by this distraction. I thank the President for the opportunity to serve and wish him continued success."

According to the Wall Street Journal, Wynn frequently demanded naked massages from female employees, sometimes pressuring them for sex.

The newspaper said the activity had gone on for decades and that some female employees had complained to supervisors about Wynn's behaviour, the New York Times reported.

Some women hid in bathrooms or made up appointments in record logs to make it look as if some of their colleagues were busy.

The gambling industry giant paid $7.5m (£5.2m) to one manicurist who alleged she had been forced into sex by Wynn, the paper claimed.

Wynn has however denied the allegations. "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous," he said in a statement, according to CNN.

"We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation."

