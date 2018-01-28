ADEN: Yemen's Prime Minister Ahmed bin Dagher on Sunday accused southern separatists of staging a coup in the interim capital of Aden after they took over the government headquarters.

The premier in a statement called on the Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Huthi rebels to intervene, hours after fierce clashes erupted between military units loyal to the government of President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi and security forces loyal to the southern separatists.

At least six people have been killed and dozens wounded in the clashes that spread to most of Aden.