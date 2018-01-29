PESHAWAR: A 13-year-old girl was killed by her own brother after she resisted a rape attempt by him in Pakistan's Baluchistan province, police said today.

The victim's sibling had claimed that he had left the house for about 30 minutes and upon return, he found his sister strangled with her scarf.

According to Quetta's Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema, however, the brother today confessed to murdering his sister after attempting to rape her.

The incident took place in Quetta's Killi Ismail area.

The DIG said that the blood samples of the accused are being sent to Lahore for forensic analysis, adding that the police will present the accused in court to secure his remand.

Since the beginning of 2018, there has been a marked upsurge in the reporting of sexual abuse cases across Pakistan.

The brutal rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl in Kasur earlier this month, in particular, outraged the entire country and led to a nationwide drive to end violence against children.