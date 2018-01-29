KATHMANDU: Seventeen foreign doctors, mostly from China, were arrested today from various hospitals in Nepal for allegedly praticising without permission, a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off provided by the Nepal Medical Council (NMC), the medical practitioners were taken under custody by the Central Investigation Bureau, according to its Director DIG Pushkar Karki.

Most of the doctors arrested were Chinese nationals and one of them was also from Austria, a senior police officer told PTI.

The details are yet to be revealed as the investigation was still going on, he added.

As per the existing rules and regulations, the foreign doctors have to mandatorily take permission from the NMC before joining their work.

The doctors were arrested from 4-5 hospitals in the national capital.