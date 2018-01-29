BEIJING: Chinese smartphone brands are dominating Indian market thanks to successful localisation, a global tech industry analysis firm has said.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi led the Indian market with shipments close to 8.2 million units in Q4 2017 overtaking Samsung which shipped a little over 7.3 million smartphones to take second place, Canalys said.

Together, the top two vendors now command more than half of the smartphone market in India, with market leader Xiaomi at 27 per cent and second-placed Samsung at 25 per cent, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted Canalys as saying.

Canalys research analyst Ishan Dutt attributed Xiaomi's rapid progress to successful localization in channel strategy, marketing and products.

Chinese counterparts Vivo, Oppo and Lenovo rounded out the top five, according to Canalys.

China produced fewer mobile phones last year as the home market gradually becomes saturated. Shipments of domestic mobile phone brands fell by 12.4 per cent year-on-year to reach 436 million last year, official data showed.