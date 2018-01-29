LAHORE: An electrical engineer has been arrested by Pakistan's Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for allegedly sharing child pornographic content online with different persons in four other countries.

The FIA initiated the action on the complaint of National Child Exploitation Centre, Interpol in Ottawa, Canada.

It wrote to the government here about involvement of a Pakistani in sharing child pornography content online with people in the US, New Zealand, Australia and Canada.

"Acting upon information, an FIA cyber crime team yesterday raided the residence of Taimur Maqsood in Jhang city some 200-km from Lahore and arrested him," FIA Lahore cyber crime head Khalid Anis told reporters.

He said Interpol Canada had arrested a man involved in this heinous crime.

"That suspect told Canadian authorities that Maqsood was member of their network in Pakistan who transfer the child porn content online," he said.

Maqsood, an electrical engineer by profession, has been booked under Section 22 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act which has a seven-year imprisonment for the offence. His mobile phones, a computer, modem and laptops have been taken into possession by the FIA for forensic analysis.

Confessing his crime, Maqsood said he has been doing this for two years as he had become addicted to it.

"I used to join online child pornography groups and shared content with others after smartly downloading it. I have been doing this for two years as I had become addicted to it," the suspect said.

Last year in January, the FIA Lahore had arrested another engineer Saadat Amin in Punjab province for allegedly selling child pornographic content online.

Amin, facing a trial in court, is accused of luring 25 children into the heinous act on the pretext of imparting them computer education. He made their videos and sold them online and in return made USD 30,000 which he received from a member of a child pornography network in Sweden.