Colombia's last rebel group, the ELN, on Tuesday called for a new ceasefire to allow the resumption of peace talks frozen by the government following a series of deadly bomb attacks on police stations.

The ELN, or National Liberation Army, "hopes" the government will attend peace negotiations that had been set for Wednesday in Ecuador's capital Quito and offered "to agree to a new and better bilateral ceasefire," it said in a statement read by its chief negotiator, Pablo Beltran.