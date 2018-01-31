WASHINGTON: President Trump is aghast that 'licence raj' exists in America, wondering why it takes up to 10 years to get a permit to build a simple road.

"America is a nation of builders. We built the Empire State Building in just 1 year — is it not a disgrace that it can now take 10 years just to get a permit approved for a simple road?," Trump asked in his first State of the Union address.

"As we rebuild our industries, it is also time to rebuild our crumbling infrastructure," he said.

"I am asking both parties (Republicans and Democrats) to come together to give us the safe, fast, reliable, and modern infrastructure our economy needs and our people deserve.

He also urged the Congress to produce a bill that generates at least USD 1.5 trillion for the new infrastructure investment the nation required.

Any bill must also streamline the permitting and approval process — getting it down to no more than two years, and perhaps even one, he said.

"Together, we can reclaim our building heritage. We will build gleaming new roads, bridges, highways, railways, and waterways across our land. And we will do it with American heart, American hands, and American grit," he said.

"We want every American to know the dignity of a hard day's work. We want every child to be safe in their home at night. And we want every citizen to be proud of this land that we love," he added.