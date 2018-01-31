BENGALURU: Former Karnataka minister B S Anand Singh, who recently quit BJP and tendered his resignation from the state Legislative Assembly, today joined the Congress ahead of assembly polls this year.

Singh along with his supporters joined the party at the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee office here in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, party state President G Parameshwara, campaign committee chief and Minister D K Shivakumar.

After quitting BJP, Singh had said he was fed up with the "squabbling and bickering" in the party.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said he has joined the Congress accepting its principles, and that the party represents the country's future.

"In the coming days, I will work towards winning all the nine seats in the district for Congress," he said.

Siddaramaiah said Singh has left BJP and joined the Congress as there was "no place for secular principles there."

Singh represented Vijayanagara assembly constituency in Ballari district.