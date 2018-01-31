RABAT: The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has hailed the reforms implemented by Morocco, particularly in economic areas.



Following talks with Moroccan leadership on Tuesday, Christine Lagarde lauded the progress made by the Kingdom in several areas including economy, energy and monetary policy.



"The IMF supports Morocco in its reforms, given the friendly relations and the partnership between the two parties," Lagarde said.



Morocco's Minister of Economy and Finance Mohamed Boussaid and central bank Governor Abdellatif Jouahri participated in the talks.

