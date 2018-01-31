LAHORE: A top court in Pakistan today issued notices to ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his daughter, son-in-law and two ministers for allegedly committing contempt of court during a rally in Punjab province last week.

The Lahore High Court here issued notices to the federal government, Election Commission of Pakistan and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) to submit their reply in this regard by February 14.

Petitioner Amina Malik told the court that Sharif, his daughter Maryam, son-in-law Capt (retd.) Muhammad Safdar, Interior Minister Talal Chaudhry and Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah verbally attacked the Supreme Court judges on last Saturday’s rally in Jaranwala (some 150-km from Lahore) for disqualifying Sharif from the office of prime minister.

She said Maryam made the most adverse remarks about the five judges who handed down disqualification to Sharif.

Maryam in her address had said: "The SC judges had asked Imran Khan (cricketer-turned-politician and Pakistan Tehreeke-Insaf chairman) to file a petition so that they could oust Nawaz Sharif as he (Khan) had failed to make that happen through protest movement. The judges acted as lawyers of Imran Khan and they were party against Nawaz Sharif."

The petitioner further said Sharif and Maryam had constantly belittling the SC judges since last July and their tirade was going unnoticed.

"They pointed fingers at the honesty, bravery and upholding rule of law. If they are not stopped they will continue attacking the judiciary," the petitioner said, requesting the LHC to initiate contempt of court proceedings against the respondents under Sections 3, 4, 5 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003, read with Article 204 of the Constitution.

The petitioner said Pemra did not block these hateful and ridiculing remarks passed against the judiciary. LHC Justice Shahid Karim adjourned the hearing till February 12.

Pakistan Chief Justice Saqib Nisar recently had said that the court would take notice against Sharif and others' contemptuous remarks about judges at an appropriate time.