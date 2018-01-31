CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh today approved a ban on the sale of Endosulfan and 19 other insecticides reported to be harmful for human beings as well as from the environmental sustainability and economic viability aspects.

Acting on the recommendations of the Registration Committee, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and the Punjab State Farmers' Commission (PSFC), the chief minister, who also holds the agriculture portfolio, gave his nod to the ban, to be effective from February 1.

Making it clear that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard, the chief minister directed that the ban be implemented meticulously and stringently.

On Singh's directives, the agriculture department has issued detailed guidelines on the regulation of the sale of insecticides in the state.

The department has been asked to review the licenses given for these insecticides and also not to issue fresh license for these insecticides from February 1, officials said.

According to the schedule, the insecticides whose sale has been discontinued are: Phosphamidon, Tricholorofon, Benfuracarb, Dicofol, Methomyl, Thiophanate Methyl, Endosulfan, Bifenthrin, Carbosulfan, Chlorfenapyr, Dazomet, Diflubenzuron, Fenitrothion, Metaldehyde, Kasugamycin, Ethofenprox (Etofenprox), Phorate, Triazophos, Alachior and Monocrotophos, they said.