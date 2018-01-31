NEW DELHI: Foreign Minister of Guyana Carl Greenidge called on the External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj at the Jawaharlal Nehru Bhawan here on Tuesday.

During his meeting with Swaraj, he referred to the historical and multifaceted ties between the two sides.

The subsequent discussions focused on further strengthening India-Guyana bilateral relations, through cooperation in capacity building, promotion of business and trade, enhancement of people to people contact, cooperation on pharmaceuticals and sharing India’s experience in Information Technology (IT) by setting up IT Centres of Excellence in Georgetown, the capital of Guyana.

The two leaders exchanged their views on regional and multilateral issues such as climate change, solar alliance and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) reforms.

Greenidge is scheduled to meet the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State (MoS) for Renewable Energy, R.K. Singh, for further strengthening trade relations between two countries.

Around three Memorandas of Understanding (MoUs) such as- Renewable Energy, Cultural Exchange Programme and Framework Agreement on International Solar Alliance were signed. The Guyanese delegation also presented the Instrument of Ratification of the International Solar Alliance.

Greenidge, who is also the second Vice President of Guyana, is on a five-day visit to India, along with the Minister of Natural Resources and the Director General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement. He arrived to New Delhi on January 29.

India and Guyana will complete 50 years of their full diplomatic relations this year.