The moon rises in a rare phenomena that combines a supermoon, a Blue Moon and a total lunar eclipse as seen in Philippines | AP

CAPE CANAVERAL: The moon is putting on a rare cosmic show Wednesday.

It's the first time in 35 years a blue moon has synced up with a supermoon and a total lunar eclipse.

Hawaii and Alaska have the best seats, along with the Canadian Yukon, Australia and Asia. The western U.S. should have good viewing, too, along with Russia. The U.S. East Coast, Europe and most of South America and Africa are out of luck for the eclipse.

The second full moon in a calendar month is a blue moon. This one also happens to be an especially close and bright moon, or supermoon. Add a total eclipse, known as a blood moon for its red tint, and it's a lunar showstopper.

WATCH

Notice the red tint? It’s a #BloodMoon caused by Earth casting its shadow on the Moon during the lunar eclipse that’s happening now. For the U.S., this eclipse is best viewed on the West Coast, or on our live stream here: https://t.co/r6X6SoMfLn #SuperBlueBloodMoon pic.twitter.com/Uk63EUkoWM — NASA (@NASA) January 31, 2018

NASA is calling it a lunar trifecta: the first super blue blood moon since 1982. That combination won't happen again until 2037. [WATCH IT LIVE ON NASA]

The space agency plans to provide a live stream of the moon from ground telescopes, throughout the eclipse.

The supermoon as seen in Marina Beach, Chennai | Express Photo by P Jawahar

A lunar eclipse occurs when the sun, Earth and moon line up perfectly, casting Earth's shadow on the moon. READ | Here is what you need to know before you witness the total lunar eclipse today

Scientists are keen to study the sharp, sudden drop in temperature at the lunar surface, as Earth's shadow blankets the moon. During the more than one hour of totality, the temperature will plunge 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 Celsius), said lunar scientist Noah Petro of Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland. He's deputy project scientist for NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter, circling the moon since 2009. His team is taking special precautions to keep the spacecraft warm during the eclipse.

READ HERE | Get ready to see bigger, redder moon

Perhaps just as important, Petro and others are hoping the big event gets more people looking up — not just Wednesday, but every day.

Stages of the Jan. 31, 2018 “super blue blood moon” (weather permitting) are depicted in Pacific Time with “moonset” times for major cities across the U.S., which affect how much of the event viewers will see. | NASA image

For the trivia crowd, the moon will be 223,820 miles (360,200 kilometers) away at the peak of the eclipse, close enough for supermoon status.